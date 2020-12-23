(WHDH) — With the holiday season looking a lot different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Zoom wants to make sure people are still able to get in touch with their loved ones.

Zoom announced last week that they are removing the 40-minute limit on free accounts beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

They will also be lifting the limit on Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. through Jan. 2 at 6 a.m.

“We’re proud to have been a part of your lives in 2020 and wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season!” the company wrote in a blog post.

