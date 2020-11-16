Zoom removing 40-minute limit on Thanksgiving

(WHDH) — Zoom is lifting the 40-minute limit for all video meetings on Thanksgiving to give families and friends extra time to safely celebrate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 40-minute time restriction on basic plans will be removed starting at midnight on Nov. 26 and last through 6 a.m. on Nov. 27, Zoom said in a Facebook post.

The CDC is urging Americans to limit Thanksgiving gatherings to household members only to reduce the transmission of the virus.

Health officials have also recommended having outdoor gatherings if possible.

Many states across the country have started to issue stricter guidelines as new cases and hospitalizations continue to climb at a record rate.

