Zoots temporarily opens for customer pickups after abrupt closure

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts dry cleaning chain that filed for bankruptcy last month and abruptly closed all of its locations will be temporarily opened on Friday to allow customers a chance to pick up their belongings.

Customers flocked to the Brockton-based Zoots Framingham location to retrieve items that had been locked inside for days.

The Framingham location will be open for pickups for just one day. Those who can’t make it will be forced to visit the company’s Brockton headquarters to retrieve their items. It will be opened next week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Customers were concerned that employees would not show up because they missed their last paycheck.

According to court records, Sort LLC — the chain’s parent company — filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. All 17 locations closed without warning.

Zoots’ locations are spread throughout central and eastern Massachusetts, including stores in Worcester, Beverly, Attleboro and two locations in Wellesley.

