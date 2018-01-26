Zoots will let customers pick up dry cleaning after filing for bankruptcy

(WHDH) — Zoots said they will allow their customer to pick up their dry cleaning after they filed for bankruptcy.

The company will open for one day, next Friday, so customers can pick up their cleaning.

Customers who used home delivery will still have their clothing delivered.

Customers will not have to pay their dry cleaning bills.

