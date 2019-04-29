(WHDH) — Chief Executive Officer of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg is helping his wife sleep through the night with his latest creation.

Priscilla Chan often woke up in the middle of the night to check the time on her phone to see if her two young daughters with Zuckerberg might wake up soon.

Zuckerberg says this stressed her out and made it hard for her to fall back asleep, so he built a “sleep box.”

The wooden box sits on her nightstand, which illuminates from the bottom between the hours of 6 and 7 a.m., alerting her that it’s an OK time to get the kids.

Since the box doesn’t show time, Zuckerberg says Chan knows to go back to sleep when the box isn’t illuminated. This allows her to not worry about what time it is.

“So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night,” he wrote on Facebook. “As an engineer, building a device to help my partner sleep better is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude.”

Zuckerberg added that a bunch of his friends expressed interest in the box. He encouraged another entrepreneur to run with his idea and build more “sleep boxes” for people.

