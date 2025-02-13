Fabrics and crafts retailer JOANN, formerly Joann Fabrics and Crafts. announced plans Wednesday to close more than half of its 800 stores in the coming months, including 19 in Massachusetts.

“As part of the ongoing Chapter 11 process and our efforts to maximize the value of the business, JOANN has filed a motion seeking court authority to begin closing approximately 500 stores across the nation,” the company said in a statement. “This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve.”

Which Massachusetts JOANN locations are closing?

A total of 19 Bay State locations are included in the company’s planned closure plan.

“A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time,” the company said. “Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN.”

Locations set to close:

Hyannis

Middleton

Hanover

Natick

Westford

Burlington

North Billerica

Methuen

Saugus

East Walpole

Pittsfield

North Dartmouth

Raynham

North Attleboro

Seekonk

Ludlow

Hadley

