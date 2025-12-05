BOSTON (WHDH) - Concern about an infant botulism outbreak has reached Massachusetts.

The Centers for Disease Control reported two cases in the state, but did not say where the cases were located specifically.

They also reported one case in both Maine and Rhode Island.

The cases have been linked to infant formula made by ByHeart.

In total, 39 babies have been sickened.

Despite an ongoing recall, the FDA said it continues to receive reports that the formula is being found in stores including Walmart, Target, and Shaw’s.

