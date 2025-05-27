Police responded to the Brassmill Center Mall in Waterbury, Connecticut around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Police say five people were injured in the shooting. All victims are still alive and police say one person is in custody.

Waterbury police believe the shooter and victims knew each other, and do not believe this was a random act of violence.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s.

“They tried to find a person like it was in JC Penney,” said Jayvon Turner, a witness. “It was like, four victims and then a little girl, a girl got shot and then she was like, losing a lot of blood, and it was crazy and I I told everybody, ‘get out of here. Let’s go. Let’s go.’ I tried to get everybody out of here in safety. It was really emotional and crazy.”

Waterbury’s police chief says the shooter appeared to be armed with a semi-automatic pistol.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

