BOSTON (WHDH) - Memorial Day weekend is expected to be a busy one for travelers, with AAA predicting a record-breaking 45 million people heading away from home for the unofficial start of summer.

The majority of travelers are expected to hit the roads, which experts say means a lot of traffic; they suggest leaving early or late for a better commute.

The 45 million predicted to travel between Thursday and Monday is nearly 1.5 million more than the holiday weekend in 2024. 39 million of those are expected to be on the roads.

AAA said the worst times to travel are Thursday between 1 and 9 p.m. and Friday between noon and 8 p.m.. The worst time to return home? Monday between 4 and 7 p.m.

“You want to leave as little to chance as possible because there are so many things that you can’t control when you’re on the road, other drivers, construction, the weather,” said AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz.

Good news for drivers: the price of gas has gone down. The national average price for a regular gallon of gas is $3.19, well below last year’s Memorial Day prices of $3.62. In Massachusetts the average price is $3.

More than 3.6 million people are expected to fly over the holiday weekend.

Whether flying or driving, experts recommend giving yourself plenty of time to get to your destination safely.

