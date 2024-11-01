MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A red flag warning is in effect Friday for most of Massachusetts.

This means conditions are ripe for brush fires.

Crews have been in Middleton this week, where fire personnel are asking residents to avoid the area of Lake Street and the surrounding walking trails.

The brush fire in Salem has been put out; the mayor’s office said Thursday that the fire had been fully extinguished.

The location of that fire is still being monitored for potential spark ups.

