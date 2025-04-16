The 32-year-old man who set his Waterbury, Connecticut home on fire to escape more than 20 years of captivity is now telling his story.

The man detailed years of abuse at the hands of his stepmother, writing, “This isn’t just a story. It’s my life.”

He also says that he’s “Much better and stronger than I was the day the first responders who carried me out of my home. I am beyond grateful for the care I have received since then.”

Back in February, investigators say the man used a lighter to start a fire in the small room he was locked in.

56-year-old Kimberly Sullivan is accused of holding him captive since he was just 11. She’s pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, assault, and unlawful restraint.

The victim says the abuse began even before he was held captive.

He told police that by fourth grade, he was scavenging for food at night, which he says prompted Sullivan to lock him in his room.

He says he was eventually removed from school and only allowed out to do chores.

Over the years, he says more locks were added and by the time he was a teenager, he was kept in his room 24 hours a day.

He says he survived on two sandwiches a day, either egg salad, tuna, or peanut butter and a small amount of water.

The five foot nine man weighed just 68 pounds when he was rescued and says he wants to keep his identity private, asking to only be identified as “S.”

He wrote in part, “I am choosing a new name for myself, and I will use that name as I reclaim control over my life and my future.”

He also thanked the first responders and investigators, as well as people across the country who have reached out with messages of support.

He also shared a little about what he’s done since he’s been free, writing, “I appreciated the chance to have my first every birthday party to celebrate turning 32.”

