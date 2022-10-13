BRISTOL, Conn. (WHDH)– Connecticut State Police Detectives and State Police are investigating the possibility that a 911 domestic violence call that resulted in the death of two Bristol officers may have been “a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.”

As 7NEWS previously reported, Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy are dead and a third, Bristol police Officer Alec Iurato, is seriously injured after all three Bristol Police officers were shot Wednesday night in a residential area of Bristol near the ESPN offices. Police said they were responding to a domestic incident between two brothers. Two suspects, Nicholas Brutcher and Nathan Brutcher, were shot at the scene. Nicholas Brutcher died and his brother is in the hospital and recovering after a surgery.

“This is a very complex, ongoing investigation led by detectives from the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit, at the request of the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney,” the release on the matter said.

