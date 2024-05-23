The Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut revealed a secret they’ve kept since Mother’s Day – a new seal pup!

The male harbor seal was his mother Pearl’s second pup, and the aquarium confirmed she is “taking great care of him”.

At barely more than a week old, the pup has already taken his first swim.

“He’s curious about his surroundings and eager to explore, but his mom keeps a close eye on him and holds him close,” the aquarium wrote on Facebook.

