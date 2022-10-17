BRISTOL, Conn. (WHDH)– Officials in Bristol, Connecticut are releasing bodycam footage of the alleged ambush that led to the shooting death of two police officers and seriously injured a third. The footage may be difficult to watch for some.

Connecticut’s inspector general said that the suspect, Nicholas Brutcher, fired more than 80 rounds. The footage released is from the body-worn camera of Alec Iurato, the officer seriously injured in the shooting. Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed in the shooting.

After Iurato was shot in the leg, he limped behind a car and shot and killed the suspect.

A funeral service will be held for the officers on Friday, Oct. 21.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)