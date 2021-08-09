HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut health officials reported Monday the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state has risen above 200 for the first time since early May.

Metrics released by Gov. Ned Lamont’s office showed coronavirus-related hospitalizations rose by 34 patients over the weekend, putting the total at 208.

That is the highest number of people reported hospitalized in Connecticut since May 12, when the total was 222.

The governor’s office said 1,287 more people tested positive for the virus over the weekend, out of 38,702 tests that were conducted.

The total brought the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state to more than 10 million since the pandemic began, according to the governor’s office.

The state’s 359,363 positive COVID-19 tests since March 2020 is equivalent to about 10% of the state’s population.

The new figures were released as New Haven became the first municipality in the state to implement a mask mandate for indoor spaces.

Lamont last week granted towns and cities the authority to require masks. New Haven’s mandate requires masks be worn inside at businesses, bars, restaurants, and theaters.

The latest wave of the virus and misinformation about its spread has prompted Hartford HealthCare to relaunch its COVID-19 hotline, hospital officials said.

Officials said the hotline will be staffed by clinicians who can answer questions about masks, vaccinations and anything else related to the pandemic.

The officials said they are hoping that presenting the facts and responding to concerns will lead to higher vaccination rates.

“We’re seeing the percentage remains 95 to 99 percent of the individuals needing critical care, needing ventilators are individuals who have not been vaccinated,” said Keith Grant, Hartford HealthCare’s senior system director of infection prevention.

