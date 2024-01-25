Emergency crews responded in New London, Conn. Thursday after a church collapsed in the city’s downtown area.

The incident happened at the First Congregational Church in the area of Union Street.

Photos and video from the scene soon showed the magnitude of the damage, with the building fully caved in. Debris spilled around what was left of the church structure.

Though Eversource officials said there was no danger due to electricity or gas as of Thursday afternoon, police were still keeping members of the public away from the church.

The city of New London in a message on Facebook also urged community members to avoid the area.

While the response continued Thursday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont in a post on X said he was in communication with state police and emergency management officials.

Lamont said the state had deployed its own emergency service personnel and equipment to assist in response efforts as of around 3 p.m.

“I urge everyone in the area to follow the direction of law enforcement and other first responders who are working to keep the community safe,” he continued.

