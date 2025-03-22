Former classmates of the man who claims he was held captive by his step-mother in Connecticut for decades is speaking out.

Brenda Medina says she sat next to him in the fourth grade.

Although its been 25 years, she still remembers the now 32-year-old victim.

“What I also remember that really broke me last night, remembering of him was that… When it came down to getting ready to go home, I remembered he was always hesitant,” said Medina, who was the victim’s classmate at Barnard Elementary School.

According to the arrest warrant for the victim’s stepmother, Kimberly Sullivan, those were his last days in a classroom before the family pulled him out of school in 2005.

“He was a very petite, skinny kid, shorter than the rest,” said Medina.

The warrant says the victim told police he was hungry all day everyday. Medina says this was evident.

“I did witness him, always kind of searching for food and staring down people’s food,” said Medina.

She says he would often come to class in the same clothes that he wore the day prior.

Another former classmate echoed Medina’s message, claiming the boy one day never returned to class.

“It didn’t even really click,” said former classmate Louis Collette. “I said ‘did he move?’ That was basically it.”

Both of the former students say they hope he can get the help and justice he deserves.

“I just want him to have his peace,” said Collette.

“I know that he’s a kid that stuck out, and it’s sad that no one helped him how they should have.

The victim is receiving treatment at a medical facility and a conservator has been put in charge of his well-being. His stepmother is due back in court next week.

