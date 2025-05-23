WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WHDH) – Former President Joe Biden was spotted out and about in public Friday for the first time since his cancer diagnosis.

The former president was greeted by a large crowd at Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport. Biden is in the state for his grandson’s graduation.

Last week, Biden announced he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)