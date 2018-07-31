House collapses during attempt to raise it onto pilings

MILFORD, CONN. (WHDH) - A home collapsed last week as it was being raised onto concrete and wooden pilings in Milford, Connecticut.

The coastal home, which had previously sustained damage during Hurricanes Sandy and Irene, was being raised to prevent future destruction, according to local reports.

The home was demolished shortly after it collapsed.

One person suffered minor injuries.

(Video Credit: Anonymous via Storyful)

