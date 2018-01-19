Officials: Missing Connecticut inmate was caught in Georgia

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An inmate who escaped from a Connecticut state prison is in custody.

The state Department of Correction said Wednesday that 25-year-old Jerry Mercado was arrested in Georgia.

It says an investigation by multiple public safety agencies led to his capture by the Canton Police Department in Georgia at a gas station, based on a tip received by the U.S. Marshals.

Mercado escaped from the Carl Robinson Correctional Facility in Enfield, Connecticut, Jan. 7. Mercado was sentenced in August 2016 to three years for burglary.

Authorities believe Mercado may have stowed away in the undercarriage of a garbage truck or state vehicle to escape. Photos released of him showed a neck tattoo that reads, “Time Waits For No One.”

Mercado will be placed in administrative segregation in Connecticut’s Northern Correctional Institution.

