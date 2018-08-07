Police remind public of $50,000 reward in 2011 slayings

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are reminding the public about a $50,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the unsolved killings in 2011 of two women.

Norwalk police on Monday marked the seventh anniversary of the slayings of 22-year-old Rickita Smalls and 27-year-old Iroquois Alston by bringing the case back onto the public eye.

The women were found shot in the head inside a car in the early morning hours.

Smalls, a 2007 graduate of Bassick High School in Bridgeport, worked in the bakery at Stop & Shop in Westport. Alston had attended Westhill High School in Stamford.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk police call detectives