WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — A monument in Wallingford honoring local Vietnam veterans has been the target of two acts of vandalism, police said.

A swastika was recently found spray painted across the names of veterans on the monument in Dutton Park, police told WTIC-TV. That incident followed another in which vandals painted the word “die” on one side of the and a depiction of male genitalia on the other.

Authorities have offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the vandals.

“The deliberate and disgraceful attack on the memory of these heroes will not be tolerated nor with the hateful rhetoric that members of the Wallingford community have been exposed to,” Police Chief John Ventura said in a statement Friday.

