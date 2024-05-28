DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WHDH) — The man accused of stabbing six people in a pair of incidents on the South Shore Saturday is also expected to face charges in connection with a homicide in Connecticut, police confirmed.

Jared Ravizza was arrested in Sandwich, Mass. after he allegedly stabbed four girls at an AMC theater in Braintree and stabbed two people at a McDonald’s restaurant in Plymouth, according to police and prosecutors.

Hours earlier, Connecticut State Police said, investigators were on scene in Deep River Connecticut after receiving a report of a disturbance at a home on Merriwold Lane near 3:30 p.m.

Police said a trooper learned a suspect approached the home and threw a shovel through a front door window pane.

As their investigation continued, police said, authorities searched a nearby residence and found an adult man “with visible injuries” on the property.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as 70-year-old Bruce Feldman of West Hartford, Conn., according to police.

Police said investigators determined Ravizza had been at the home with Feldman earlier in the day and found personal items on the scene.

Police searched for Ravizza and his vehicle before learning he had traveled to Massachusetts.

Near 7:30 p.m., Connecticut State Police said, Massachusetts authorities told them Ravizza had been arrested.

Police in Connecticut said there was no ongoing threat to the public as of early Tuesday afternoon.

While Ravizza faces charges in Massachusetts, police said their investigation into the Connecticut homicide was ongoing, with criminal charges pending.

Ravizza appeared in court in connection with the Plymouth stabbings on Tuesday and was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

He is expected to appear in court in connection with the Braintree stabbings at a later date.

Ravizza’s attorney had no comment when approached outside the courthouse in Plymouth

