NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University has moved all of its exams online and is offering students the option of leaving campus early amid concerns over COVID-19.

The school made the announcement in an email sent to the campus community on Saturday.

“While Yale has not experienced the same increase in COVID rates as some other universities, we know that many of you are concerned about remaining on campus during the finals period,” school officials wrote. “Although the risk of transmission during in-person examinations is small, we want you to be able to go home now.”

The school’s dining halls are serving grab-and-go meals and the campus gymnasiums have been closed, the school said.

“We want to emphasize that you are not required to leave campus early, but we encourage you to do so if you wish,” officials wrote.

The campus is scheduled to close for winter break at noon on Thursday. The spring semester is scheduled to start on Jan. 18.

School officials said they have not decided whether classes will resume remotely, but asked students to prepare for that possibility.

