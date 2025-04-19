PELHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dashcam video of a wild wreck in Pelham, New Hampshire shows an officer driving down Keyes Hill Road when he saw a car driving erratically.

Police say when they turned on their emergency lights, the driver lost control of the car and drove off the road, rolling over several times.

The officer was able to find the drover and his dog trapped inside.

First responders and a good Samaritan were able to help rescue them.

The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

Charges are expected to be filed.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)