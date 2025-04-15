PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Piece by piece, as McCoy Stadium gets torn down, the beloved ballpark in Pawtucket is still finding a way to create lasting memories.

That includes an unplanned meeting between two old friends who reunited over their admiration for the stadium.

Jim Jackson Sr. and Paul Prachiak spent 30 years umpiring games together at McCoy Stadium.

Until Monday, they hadn’t seen each other in 20 years.

“This is unreal, just seeing you,” said Jackson. “Like you said, it’s the baseball gods.”

Since demolition began weeks ago, baseball fans around New England have flocked to McCoy to say their good-byes.

It was the place they spent countless summer nights watching the Pawtucket Red Sox, the former triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

The memories with my family, coming here with my family,” said Jackson.

For Jackson, it’s where many stories and friendships began.

Which is what made seeing the stadium being torn down so hard for him.

“I almost didn’t come because I was afraid I was going to break down,” said Jackson.

He knew he had to pay the ballpark one last visit, and it delivered with one last memory.

“I can’t believe both of us are here today,” said Jackson. “This is, this is… wow.”

