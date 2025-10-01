FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer from Foxboro was recently recognized for making a smashing save earlier this year.

Newly released bodycam footage from Foxboro police captured the heart stopping moment when patrolman Brendan Fayles rescued a man from a burning car in July.

Just before 1 a.m., a car collided into a home on South Street. When Fayles, who was on the scene, noticed the car catching fire, and that there was a person trapped inside, he took an axe and smashed the passenger side window.

He then pulled the unresponsive man out of the car and to safety just before it was engulfed in flames.

Now, months removed from the dramatic rescue, the Foxboro Police Department is calling Fayles a hero.

He was given the life saver award, with the department writing “his actions reflect the highest standards of courage and dedication to duty, and they exemplify the selfless service that is the foundation of this department’s mission.”

The unconscious man was taken to the hospital for treatment; police said alcohol was a contributing factor in that car crash.

