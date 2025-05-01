MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - 9-year-old James Cochran recounted the moment when his best friend, 8-year-old Camden Matthew, was attacked by a dog in the backyard at a Lake Avenue home in Manchester, New Hampshire, Wednesday afternoon.

“The dog went [at] him and dragged him all the way over,” said Cochran. “I remember the dog dragging him, then I remember the guy getting him out of the cage, because he also got bitten.”

Matthew was rushed to the Elliott Hospital with significant arm injuries.

Cochran’s father says several kids, all familiar with the dog at the residence, were playing in the fenced in yard where the dogs were.

“They were all back there, they had been hanging out with the dog for days now,” said Cochran’s father. “Camden went to go sit down away from the other kids, they were all in the same area. That’s when the dog charged Camden.”

One good Samaritan jumped in to help the 8-year-old was also bitten. He was treated and has since been released from the hospital.

7NEWS caught up with Cochran and his family. They were headed to the hospital Thursday to visit Matthew.

“Just trying to keep his spirits high, we’re worried about Camden. That’s it,” said Amanda Cochran, James’ mother.

Cochran, who witnessed the mauling and immediately rushed home to alert his parents, is just thinking about his friend at this time.

Everyone else is just hoping Matthew makes a full recovery.

