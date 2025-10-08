BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey addressed illegal car meetups happening across the state on Wednesday.

The address comes after several unruly gatherings were reported on Sunday, including one in Boston in which a Boston police cruiser was vandalized and set on fire.

They also happened in Fall River, Middleboro, and Randolph.

In her address, Healey said she’s working with state and local law enforcement to crack down on these meetups.

When asked if she condemns the crimes so that President Trump doesn’t send in the National Guard like he has in other blue states to combat crime, Healey said, “He shouldn’t. He absolutely shouldn’t. There’s no need for that here in Massachusetts. Local and state lawmakers work really closely and well together.”

“Do not engage in that behavior,” Healey said. “Anyone who engages in that conduct will be found and will be found accountable to the furthest extent of the law.”

Five people were arrested in Fall River and two were arrested in Boston.

“These car meetups are completely destructive, dangerous and against the law,” Healey said in a statement. “I am disgusted by this behavior and will be taking action to support law enforcement and hold accountable anyone who attacks our police and communities to the fullest extent of the law.”

