PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - In a letter to Republic Services, Governor Maura Healey demanded the company work to end the strike of its sanitation workers now in its seventh week.

Healey’s letter to the company expressed her “deep concern and profound disappointment” that Republic has not returned her calls.

The governor said they are endangering public health by letting trash pile up in communities and she wants the company to return to the bargaining table.

Republic responded to the governor, saying:

“Any delays in service lie squarely at the feet of Teamsters Local 25,” the company said. “We currently have the ability to service all customers in Greater Boston, but the Teamsters continue to illegally block our trucks and access to many customer sites.”

Republic added they expect Healey to send a similar demand to the Teamsters.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)