BOSTON (WHDH) - A group fighting against a newly-enacted gun control law will file signatures aimed at repealing the law this week.

The Civil Rights Coalition, a group with the sole current focus of repealing H4885 – An Act Modernizing Firearm Laws, has collected signatures over the past five weeks.

The act was signed into law by Gov. Maura Healey over the summer.

According to the State House News Service, “the new law provides new enforcement tools to crack down on untraceable ‘ghost guns,’ bans firearms in additional public spaces like schools, polling places and government buildings, and expands the 2018 ‘red flag’ law to allow school administrators and licensed health care providers to petition a court to temporarily take firearms away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.”

The Civil Rights Coalition, hoping to repeal the law, assert that it goes against the U.S. Constitution.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)