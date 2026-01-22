BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey announced a rate reduction for utilities in Massachusetts in a preview of tonight’s State of the Commonwealth address.

Healey said people in Massachusetts are paying too much to heat their homes during the winter.

For the months of February and March, the governor said electricity bills will be reduced by 25% and gas bills will be reduced by 10%.

She said customers will see discounted rates in their February bills.

“We also know that long term help is needed,” Healey said. “That’s why we’re going to keep working every day to bring more energy into our state, oppose rate hikes and get charges off of bills.”

Massachusetts has some of the highest energy rates in the country; Healey will speak about the changes in Thursday night’s address.

