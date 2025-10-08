BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey will address illegal car meetups happening across the state on Wednesday.

Several unruly gatherings were reported on Sunday, including one in Boston in which a Boston police cruiser was vandalized and set on fire.

They also happened in Fall River, Middleboro, and Randolph.

Five people were arrested in Fall River and two were arrested in Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)