Low-income families in Massachusetts are in store for significant natural gas and electric bill discounts through a new state partnership with utility companies, Gov. Maura Healey’s office announced Wednesday.

Bay Staters enrolled in SNAP benefits, MassHealth and other public assistance programs will be automatically enrolled and will save up to 25 percent on natural gas costs and 42 percent on electric expenses. That translates into savings of up to $460 on gas heating bills and up to $1,058 on electric bills each year for residential customers, Healey’s office said.

The administration described the arrangement between the Department of Transitional Assistance, MassHealth, Berkshire Gas, Eversource, Liberty Gas, National Grid and Unitil as a “groundbreaking partnership” for hundreds of thousands of households.

“The money these individuals and families save on their utility bills will be critical in helping them pay for other necessities like food or housing costs,” DTA Commissioner Jeff McCue said.

MassHealth members who are also eligible National Grid customers could have savings of up to 71 percent once a tiered discount program takes effect later this year.

Massachusetts residents enrolled in the Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children and Emergency Aid to the Elderly, Disabled, and Children programs will also be automatically enrolled in the new initiative. Eligible individuals will not need to fill out paperwork to secure the discounts, the administration emphasized.

“Automatic enrollment in utility bill discounts unlocks additional customer benefits and is a welcome convenience for vulnerable populations across the Commonwealth,” Bill Malee, National Grid’s chief customer officer, said.

