BOSTON (WHDH) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said they arrested more than 1,400 undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts in one month.

ICE said the arrests were part of an operation targeting criminals not authorized to be in the country.

The enforcement agency said of the 1,406 arrests, 600 were made for “significant” convictions or pending charges; they said three of the people arrestted were suspected terrorists wanted by authorities in several countries.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)