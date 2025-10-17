BOSTON (WHDH) - State leaders are considering a proposal to require end of course state-administered tests (EOCs) for high schoolers, part of preliminary recommendations created by the state’s K-12 graduation council working to replace the MCAS exam.

According to the draft, the tests would promote a uniform standard across the state; it’s not clear yet if the tests would impact the ability to graduate.

The proposal is drawing backlash from some members of the council, with Jason Fraser, president of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees writing, in part:

“My concern is the potential for EOCs to become part of a student’s course grade or, more critically, a graduation requirement. This would directly conflict with the will of Massachusetts voters, who spoke decisively in a recent ballot initiative to abandon high-stakes testing as a condition for graduation.”

