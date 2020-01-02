1 killed when car crashes into trees in Canaan, Maine

CANAAN, Maine (AP) — One person was killed Thursday afternoon when a car left a road and crashed into trees, police said.

Richard Clark Sr., 55, of Canaan, died at the scene while his passenger was transported to a hospital, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department said.

Investigators say neither was wearing a seat belt, WABI-TV reported. The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)