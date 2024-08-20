BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — A malfunctioning fire suppression system at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station released about 1,600 gallons of firefighting foam containing dangerous per-and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals.

Officials at the Maine Regional Redevelopment Authority and Brunswick Executive Airport learned from an electronic notification that the fire suppression system was engaged Monday morning in Hangar 4. A firefighter had to wade through foam and water to manually shut off the four wall-mounted cannons designed to activate to suppress a fire, officials said.

The cause of the discharge is under investigation. The system drained most of the contents of the hangar’s two foam tanks, releasing 1,600 gallons of foam and 60,000 gallons of water, officials said.

“We take this situation very seriously and are committed to addressing the cleanup with the utmost urgency and transparency,” said Kristine Logan, MRRA’s executive director.

Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are found in everything from food packaging to clothing and are associated with health problems including several types of cancer. Last year, the Environmental Protection Agency, for the first time, proposed limits on the chemicals in drinking water.

Some fire departments have begun shifting away from using foam containing PFAS over concerns the chemicals can leach into groundwater and put firefighters at risk. Last week, New Hampshire launched a program to collect foam from fire departments. Several departments turned in hundreds of gallons of the foam, which will be transported and disposed of by a private company.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is overseeing the cleanup effort, and Clean Harbors of South Portland was on site with vacuum trucks, containment booms and tanks.

Brunswick Naval Air Station officially closed in 2011, and automated fire suppression is mandated in large hangars. The hangars once housed P-3 Orion subhunters and other aircraft.

