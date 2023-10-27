LEWISTON, MAINE (WHDH) – A shelter-in-place order remained in effect for nearly 700 square-miles of Maine Friday as authorities continued efforts to locate 40-year-old Robert Card wanted in connection with the deadly mass shootings in Lewiston Wednesday.

Authorities identified Card first as a person of interest and later as a suspect in the shootings. While law enforcement scoured the area for another day, residents continued to hunker down. Local officials provided updates.

“We have literally hundreds of law enforcement personnel here in Maine looking for the suspect and trying to apprehend him and I trust that they will do so very soon,” said Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline.

In downtown Lewiston, it was close to a ghost town Friday as businesses were closed and residents stayed home.

On the other side of town, 7NEWS cameras captured dozens of trucks at a standstill, not being able to get into a distribution center. One driver said no one was working inside to receive the deliveries.

Roadblocks were in place in some spots as authorities processed crime scenes at the sites of the shootings.

“Turn yourself in, Rob,” said Card’s neighbor, Bill Bendlak. “You’ll be alright. They’ll take care of you.”

“It’s surreal for it to be happening here, but Lewiston is strong,” Sheline said. “We have grit. And I have no doubt that we will be OK.”

Authorities said allegedly opened fire at a bowling alley and at a restaurant around 7 p.m. Wednesday, killing 18 people. Thirteen people were injured.

Officials quickly announced shelter-in-place orders Wednesday night.

Law enforcement personnel then searched several locations in Bowdoin on Thursday.

On Friday morning, law enforcement activity was ramping up near a boat ramp in neighboring Lisbon where authorities said Card’s car was found after the shootings.

Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck in a briefing said crews would be searching on land and in the water using divers, aerial assets and SONAR equipment in the area.

The hum of helicopters soon drowned out the sound of sirens along nearby Route 196. Tactical teams searched the banks of the Androscoggin River and divers swam through the river itself.

“We’re looking for just about anything that might give us a clue to his whereabouts,” said Mark Latti of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Back in Lewiston, law enforcement units were scouring a section of train tracks near the bowling alley around 12 p.m.

Simultaneously, police were on scene at a greenhouse in Lisbon after police officials said a person reported a loud noise in the area. There were concerns the noise was a gunshot.

Lisbon’s police chief said tips like the one that led authorities to the greenhouse are welcome. In this case, though, the chief said crews evaluated the scene and deemed the area safe.

In Durham, Maine armed officers were seen moving in on a home as part of their search early Friday afternoon. SKY7-HD spotted law enforcement, including Border Patrol agents and US marshals on the ground. Officers had several people put their hands up. 7NEWS asked, but police would not say why they were called to the area.

Tense moments later played out in a field in Lisbon where officers armed with rifles searched the area.

Sauschuck said law enforcement will continue its 24/7 search for Card and promised to continue to provide regular updates about the status of the investigation.

“I want to assure all that a tremendous amount of law enforcement manpower, time and effort is being utilized around the clock,” said Lewiston Police Chief David St. Pierre.

