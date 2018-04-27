EEOC sues Walmart for discrimination against Maine worker

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says Walmart broke rules when it didn’t reassign a long-term worker to a new location after she became disabled while working at a Maine store.

The commission says in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday that Walmart employee Veronica Resendez developed a disability that left her unable to work her position as a sales associate in Augusta.

It says Walmart only searched for a new position for Resendez at that store when there were vacant fitting room positions she could have filled at a Waterville store a half hour away. She never worked for Walmart again.

The Americans with Disabilities Act requires employers to accommodate employees with disabilities, including via reassignment.

A Walmart spokesman says the company’s “in discussions to see if this matter can be resolved.”

