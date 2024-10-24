LEWISTON, MAINE (WHDH) – It is a somber week in Lewiston, Maine, as Friday marks one year since the deadliest mass shooting in the state’s history.

The tightknit community is still learning how to move forward.

The sister of Maxx Hathaway, who was killed that night, said she mourns her brother every day.

“You have people come into your life and the light shines when they’re gone, and — 100 percent him. We talk to him all the time. I mean, I kiss his obituary every morning,” said Kelsey Hathaway.

On Oct. 25, 2023, a gunman opened fire at a bowling alley and local bar, killing 18 people in just 12 minutes.

Ben Dyer, who was critically wounded in the shooting at Schemengees Bar and Grille, looked back on the year filled with grief and healing.

“You know, we’ve been through hell. But we’ve made it. And let’s move forward,” Dyer said.

And now, a year after the tragedy, residents are still searching for justice.

“This community, this state, our clients… deserve accountability,” said Travis Brennan, attorney for victims.

Over the past year, the mass shooting has prompted hearings and debate over missed warning signs, gaps in mental health care, gun control, and law enforcement communication..

The gunman, Robert Card, was an Army reservist. Records show that he was hospitalized for mental health concerns just weeks before the deadly shooting.

Congress is now urging the Army to keep better track of mental health and brain injuries that could lead to erratic behavior. In addition, 100 survivors and the families of the victims are in the process of filing lawsuit against the Army, hoping for more answers.

“Once justice is served, I feel maybe we can start that process of healing, but in the meantime, we’re going to stay Lewiston strong,” said Elizabeth Seal, wife of shooting victim Joshua Seal.

Community members say that since the shooting, they’ve collected millions of dollars in donations to help the survivors and the victims’ families.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)