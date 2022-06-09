CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — A person accused of entering a high school and spraying a fire extinguisher has been arrested, police said Thursday.

The person, a 23-year-old without a fixed address, entered Caribou High School on Thursday morning through a lobby entrance and went to the school’s science wing, police said. The person was confronted by staff members and grabbed the fire extinguisher and sprayed it before fleeing, police said.

Police said the person was in custody on Thursday. Students were blocked off from part of the building while emergency workers and school staff cleaned and ventilated the building.

Charges include terrorizing and criminal trespass, and a court date is scheduled for Aug. 4.

