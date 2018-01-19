Maine flu deaths rise to 21 so far this season

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports the state has seen 21 flu-related deaths this winter.

State Department of Health and Human Services Spokeswoman Emily Spencer said the number is compiled from death records and may actually underrepresent the complete number of flu-related deaths.

The Portland Press Herald reports 1,187 people have tested positive for flu through mid-January. Of those cases, 391 were recorded in the latest seven-day period.

Spencer couldn’t immediately provide a comparison to previous flu seasons and cautioned that flue seasons don’t begin and end at the same time.

