PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A juvenile boy has been charged with murder in the death of a 14-year-old girl in Maine, according to State Police.

Maine State Police said Saturday that detectives made an arrest in connection to the death of 14-year-old Brooke McLaughlin, of Mt. Vernon, Maine. State Police released few details, but did say that the two knew each other.

McLaughlin was found dead in her home Monday night. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

State Police detectives arrested a male juvenile from Maine and charged him with murder Saturday. He was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

The investigation is ongoing. State Police did not release the juvenile’s name or where in Maine he is from, or say what led police to him.

