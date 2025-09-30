A Maine man known for growing unusually large pumpkins is taking stock of this year’s crop – which this year includes one as big as 1,700 to 1,800 pounds.

Charleston’s Elroy Morgan said that monster pumpkin comes despite dealing with issues including a summer drought.

One of his pumpkins will be part of an upcoming “Guess the Weight” contest at Chic-Fil-A.

Morgan said he hopes next year he can grow one weighing at least one ton: 2,000 pounds.

