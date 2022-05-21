A pair of power line workers in Richmond, Maine were able to save a woman’s life after her home went up in flames while she was still inside.

Adam Douin and Jeff Dyer, working with neighbors, were able to put up a ladder to reach the woman trapped on the second floor before firefighters responded to the scene.

“The flames were literally lapping at her feet as she was trying to get out,” said neighbor Martin Naas.

The group were able to get the woman onto the ladder, catching her on the way down. Moments later, the house was fully engulfed in the wild flames.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital for burn treatment but she is expected to make a recovery.

“Anyone else would do the same thing,” said Dyer. “If it was my family, i would hope someone would step up.”