Police: 2 Ashland teens helped friend murder his mother in Maine

LITCHFIELD, Maine (WHDH) — A teen and two of his friends from Ashland were all arrested after police said the three of them murdered his mother in Maine.

Reports said 47-year-old Kimberly Mironovas and her 15-year-old son Lukas used to live in Ashland and moved to Litchfield, Maine last September. The two other boys, ages 13 and 15, were visiting Maine when court documents indicate the three boys came up with the plot to murder Mironovas.

According to court documents, the boys crushed up pills and put them in her wine but when they did not fully dilute, they decided to kill her in her sleep instead. Maine state police said Lukas wore gloves and a mask as he strangled and stabbed his mother in the neck early Sunday morning.

Lukas and 15-year-old William Smith both face murder charges and the third boy was charged with conspiracy. Prosecutors have not decided yet if they will try them as adults.

