Police: 4-year-old expected to recover from near-drowning

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who was pulled from a Maine lake is expected to recover.

Capt. Scott Stewart tells The Portland Press Herald the boy and his mother were at Sabbathday Lake in New Gloucester Monday when he jumped off a dock and failed to resurface.

Investigators say the boy was wearing inflatable armbands at the time, but it is unclear why they failed to keep him above the water.

Bystanders pulled the boy from the lake, and Stewart says he was revived through CPR.

The boy was transported by ambulance to a Portland hospital.

Stewart says the boy will recover. His name has not been released