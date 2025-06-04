Rangers in Maine’s Baxter State Park are searching for a missing hiker near that state’s highest peak.

Authorities are searching for the 28-year-old from New York in the Kathadin Tablelands area. The missing hiker’s father’s body was found Tuesday near Mount Katahdin’s summit.

The pair was last seen on their hike on Sunday.

The Maine National Guard is also assisting in the search.

