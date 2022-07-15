BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — Starbucks workers in Biddeford have voted to unionize, becoming the first location to do so in Maine.

Workers said they were motivated to unionize after seeing coworkers leave because of problems including inconsistencies in scheduling and low pay.

“I wanted to give them a reason to stay. That’s my ultimate goal: to better everyone’s lives,” Ash Macomber, who led the push to organize, told the Portland Press Herald.

The vote tallied on Thursday was 9-3.

In Vermont, workers at a Starbucks in South Burlington, have also voted to unionize, becoming the first Starbucks location in the state to do so. The vote for the store, which has about 20 eligible workers, was tallied on Thursday at 4-2 in favor of a union.

More than 189 U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since late last year, according to the National Labor Relations Board. Starbucks opposes the unionization effort.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)